The Charlotte Hornets missed out on an opportunity to earn a big victory over the Houston Rockets, falling 105-101 in the Spectrum Center on Thursday night, but LaMelo Ball is grateful he was even able to play. Following the loss, the star point guard spoke on the car crash he was involved in on Wednesday.

“Unfortunate, {but} everybody is cool, so good blessings,” Ball told the media, per the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. “God is great.”

The 24-year-old, who was driving a custom-made hummer through an intersection, collided with another vehicle in downtown Charlotte. Footage of the scene appears to show Ball swerving out of his lane and into the other car. It is still not completely clear what exactly caused the accident, however. One of the hummer's wheels rolled away after impact, but it is hard to tell when it started coming loose.

LaMelo's postgame press conference: reaction to crash, his play tonight and more. pic.twitter.com/1CfT3J9jPh — Rod Boone (@rodboone) February 20, 2026

Thankfully, as the former Rookie of the Year said, nobody suffered serious injuries. The other person in the crash walked out of their vehicle promptly after the accident. After police had already arrived on the scene, Ball left in a Lamborghini that came to pick him up. A reporter asked him why he departed the wreck, but the 2022 All-Star did not answer the question. “Nah, you gotta check in on that,” he replied.

LaMelo Ball was obviously unable to drive the hummer, so it makes sense that he would call for a ride. One would assume he provided the necessary information to the police and other driver before leaving the scene. Though, because of his history on the road, people are going to be extra inquisitive regarding the accident.

One can find video compilations that show him driving recklessly. In 2024, a woman filed a lawsuit against the Hornets playmaker for running over her son's foot. The child and others were hovering around Ball's vehicle before he drove away from the arena. He denies responsibility, claiming that the boy put himself in harm's way.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is clearly looking to put this latest incident behind him right away. One day after the crash, he posted 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go with seven assists and seven rebounds.