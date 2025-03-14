The Memphis Tigers punched their ticket to the AAC Tournament semifinals with an 83-80 win against Wichita State on Friday. The win was significant in that Wichita State eliminated the Tigers from last season’s AAC Tournament. The Shockers also snapped Memphis’ eight-game win streak earlier this season. The win was also significant in that Memphis’ star PJ Haggerty tied an AAC Tournament record in the process.

With his 42-point performance for Memphis, PJ Haggerty tied a record for most points scored in an AAC Tournament game, as per ESPN. His final stat-line against Wichita State was 42 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. He shot 16-25 (64 percent) from the field.

That stat-line was also only the third time a college player has put up at least 40 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a regulation game in the past 20 years, as per college basketball reporter Jared Benson. The other two players before him to reach those numbers were Ben Simmons and Norris Cole.

Following the win, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said he wasn’t surprised by Haggerty’s record-tying performance, citing the latter’s God-given bucket getting ability, as per Parth Upadhyaya of the Daily Memphian.

Haggerty has been a star for Memphis this season, and his stellar play has carried over into the AAC Tournament. He’s appeared in 31 games, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 41.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This is Haggerty’s first season with the Tigers after transferring from Tulsa in the offseason. The redshirt sophomore began his college career at TCU in 2022-23, but appeared in only six games before deciding to redshirt.

With the win, Memphis will face off against the winner between Tulane and Florida Atlantic in the AAC semifinals. This season has been one of Penny Hardaway’s finest coaching seasons.