Miami basketball head coach Jim Larranaga stepped down from his head coaching duties earlier this season, and the Hurricanes have been on the hunt for his replacement. It looks like Miami has found their guy as Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas has reportedly signed a deal to become the next head coach of the Hurricanes.

“NEWS: Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas has signed a deal to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Miami, sources told ESPN,” Jeff Borzello said in a post. “Expected to be announced on Thursday. Lucas will leave Duke and join Miami after the conclusion of the regular season, sources told ESPN.”