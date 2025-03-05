Miami basketball head coach Jim Larranaga stepped down from his head coaching duties earlier this season, and the Hurricanes have been on the hunt for his replacement. It looks like Miami has found their guy as Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas has reportedly signed a deal to become the next head coach of the Hurricanes.

Related Miami (FL) Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Miami North Carolina, Miami North Carolina prediction, Miami North Carolina pick, Miami North Carolina odds, college basketball odds
Miami vs. North Carolina prediction, pick, college basketball odds
Duke Miami, Duke Miami prediction, Duke Miami pick, Duke Miami odds, Duke Miami, college basketball odds
Duke vs. Miami prediction, pick, college basketball odds
Miami Florida State prediction, Miami Florida State odds, Miami Florida State pick, Miami Florida State, college basketball odds
Miami vs. Florida State prediction, pick, college basketball odds

“NEWS: Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas has signed a deal to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Miami, sources told ESPN,” Jeff Borzello said in a post. “Expected to be announced on Thursday. Lucas will leave Duke and join Miami after the conclusion of the regular season, sources told ESPN.”