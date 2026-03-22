Matthew Fitzpatrick has his third PGA Tour win, taking home the Valspar Championship by one shot over David Lipsky. Last week, the 2022 U.S. Open winner fell by just one shot to Cameron Young at The Players Championship. But he packed his stuff, headed west for Tampa, and used a Sunday charge to win at the Valspar.

The Englishman comes through in the clutch! 🏆 Matt Fitzpatrick secures his third win on TOUR @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/Rx1Y8MYrxt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2026

Plenty of players had an opportunity to win the Valspar coming into the final round, but many of them collapsed under the Sunday pressure. Brandt Snedeker, Sungjae Im, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Marco Penge, and Lipsky all failed to break par in the final round. Fitzpatrick, however, shot three under par to win the tournament.

Fitzpatrick did not do anything spectacular in the final round, but did make a birdie putt on the final hole to edge ahead of Lipsky. It was the first time he ever birdied the final hole of the Snake Pit in competition, and he saved it for the exact right moment.

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Fitz was FIRED UP after his victory-sealing birdie on 18. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VvGmw9gvH8 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) March 22, 2026

“The big thing was I felt like I was playing well going into this week. I obviously wanted to continue that into this week, and felt confident in myself to do so,” Fitzpatrick told NBC Sports' Cara Banks after the round.

The PGA Tour leaves Florida for a Texas two-step before The Masters. Scottie Scheffler will be in the field at the Texas Children's Open next in Houston. Then, the Valero Texas Open closes out the pre-Augusta slate in Dallas. Everyone is looking to find their form before Amen Corner comes around.

Fitzpatrick has certainly done that, as he jumps up to sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings. He struggled mightily after his lone major championship at the US Open. Now, he could add the coveted Green Jacket to his closet in a matter of weeks.