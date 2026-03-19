The latest icon coming to Yankee Stadium for a concert is 25-time Grammy winner Jay-Z, who will be performing two special anniversary shows at the venue.

Yankee Stadium announced that Jay-Z is performing two concerts at the venue — the shows will be held on July 10 and 11, and each show will focus on a different album.

Two historic nights to celebrate JAŸ-Z’s iconic albums, Reasonable Doubt (July 10) and The Blueprint (July 11). More info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jehCGmdQYS — Yankee Stadium (@yankeestadium) March 19, 2026 Expand Tweet

The first show will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which was released on June 25, 1996. The second will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his 2001 album, The Blueprint, which was released on Sept. 11, 2001.

Beyond that, the details shared about the concerts have been minimal. The initial announcement stated that there'd be more information “coming soon.”

Either way, fans will want to go to these concerts. They will be special one-off concerts celebrating the anniversaries of some of his most iconic albums.

Plus, he doesn't perform live a lot these days. Jay-Z has not toured since his 33-date North American 4:44 Tour in 2017. The following year, he embarked on a co-headlining tour with his wife, Beyoncé, but that was his last concert tour.

In addition to his countless headlining and co-headlining tours, Jay-Z has also opened for the likes of Linkin Park, Coldplay, and U2.

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How to get tickets for Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows

It's unknown how to buy tickets for Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows as of the time of this writing. Surely, more information will follow in the near future.

There will likely be separate presale and general onsale dates. Fans will have to keep an eye on the rapper's social media pages for more updates.

This is an exciting time for Jay-Z fans. It has been a while since he last performed a full concert. It's unlikely he will miss a beat come July.

Yankee Stadium has been the host of many iconic characters throughout the years. Billy Joel and Rod Stewart were set to perform there in 2025, but the show was later canceled after his brain disorder diagnosis.