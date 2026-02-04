The Miami (OH) RedHawks basketball team continues to command national attention as the program pushes deeper into a historic season. Pressure mounted Tuesday night with Miami’s undefeated streak on the line, but the RedHawks delivered once again in a defining road test.

Miami remained perfect after a 73–71 victory over the Buffalo Bulls at Alumni Arena. The win improved the RedHawks to 23–0 overall and 11–0 in conference play, extending the longest winning streak in Mid-American Conference basketball history.

The game unfolded as a tense, back-and-forth battle. Miami navigated nine lead changes and four ties, while Buffalo consistently threatened down the stretch. Despite producing a season-low scoring output, the RedHawks relied on defensive execution and composure to protect their perfect record.

Luke Skaljac led Miami with a career-high 19 points, anchoring the offense during critical stretches. Brant Byers added 11 points, while Peter Suder contributed 10 points and eight assists to steady the RedHawks throughout the night.

As the final seconds approached, Buffalo made one last push. Noah Batchelor knocked down a three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to cut the margin to two. Miami missed free throws on the ensuing possession, but Ryan Sabol’s final attempt bounced off the rim, sealing the outcome.

ESPN highlighted the moment on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, capturing the significance of Miami holding on to preserve perfection.

23-0 🤯 Miami (OH) holds on to continue the largest win streak by any team in MAC history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/65kQyBOaJz — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2026

The victory elevated the program into rare territory nationally. The RedHawks are now one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in Division I, alongside Arizona, while owning the most wins in the country.

For Miami, the result reinforced the team’s resilience and composure. Even without its usual offensive rhythm, the RedHawks executed defensively, managed key possessions, and closed under pressure in a hostile environment. As the first week of February arrives, Miami’s undefeated streak watch intensifies, with every game, possession, and late-game moment carrying increasing historical weight for the program and the conference.