The Memphis Grizzlies needed a spark to halt an eight-game slide. They found it in the long-limbed defensive versatility of Taylor Hendricks. In a pivotal home victory over Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, the 22-year-old shotswatter showcased exactly why the Grizzlies are betting on his former first-round pedigree.

Hendricks turned in a stat line that defined “disruptive,” racking up 13 points, six steals, and three blocks in a matchup against the three-time NBA MVP. The performance was a testament to a growing comfort level with the Grizzlies and Iisalo's coaching staff. Throwing at the first handful of games, the last few weeks have been sensational. He is averaging 13 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks since February 23.

Credit goes to something that cannot be measured as easily as the 35.8% shooting from beyond the arc.

“It's our communication from the bench,” Hendricks said. “It's telling each other that the only way to get better is to finish games.”

That trust and respect for all voices represents a shift for the 6-foot-9 forward, whose path has been slowed by injuries since entering the league. Amid a chaotic season with two different teams, Hendricks is finally being given the latitude to play through mistakes. It's paying off in a big way for the Grizzlies, who now know they have a foundational frontcourt piece.

“Taylor has been great. It's one of the things that really has not surprised us, but just the ability that he has with his wingspan. He is really disruptive,” Iisalo stressed, “(Hendricks) is able to pressure smaller guards and big guys while still holding his own physically, being able to rebound his position.”

Whether defending on the perimeter or battling inside, Hendrick's ability to toggle between positions has given the Grizzlies a flexible piece during a period defined by roster instability. But this opportunity didn’t materialize in a vacuum, and the road to this point hasn't been easy.

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Iisalo believes the change of scenery was all that was needed to provide the mental reset necessary to move past those setbacks.

“I think it's really just the fresh start, and if you look at like Taylor's short professional career to this point, it's been like he's had some injuries. He obviously had the big injury last season, and it's not always easy to bounce back from that,” noted Iisalo. “And what I see and what I know in discussions with him, you notice that he really has a joy right now to play. He feels very grateful for the opportunity. He enjoys it. He says you know every day I learn something new and get to play through mistakes, which hasn't really been the case.”

That willingness to let Hendricks “play through mistakes” has allowed the young forward to impact winning even when his jumper isn't falling. Against Jokic's Nuggets, those tired struggled from deep, shooting just 1-for-10 from three-point range. In many systems, such a cold night might result in a benching; under Iisalo, it was a footnote to a dominant defensive night.

“That's something that I think fits him really well, and he's kind of found a really good pocket in our roster where he complements a lot of other guys,” Iisalo explained. “He's able to play at the big position, rebound there, but also at the four. And he's been knocking down shots. Even (against Jokic), he was one for 10 on threes, yet still he impacts the game in a very positive way. So, it's not like he just needs to make shots to impact the game, and those players are very valuable.”

Searching for traction late in the season, Iisalo's priority is leaning into opportunity. Few players embody that more than Taylor Hendricks. A more aggressive and instinctive version of the first rounder is perhaps the best Zach Edey insurance the Grizzlies could find. His upside might wind up filling in most of the void left by Jaren Jackson Jr. if these disruptions are true to his on-court character.