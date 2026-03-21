The Carolina Panthers have made major moves in NFL Free Agency this year. Carolina signed Jaelen Phillips to bolster their pass rush attack this spring. And they followed up with another splash signing, getting Devin Lloyd to put pen to paper. With free agency well underway, Carolina continues to bolster its defensive depth.

The Panthers are signing linebacker Nick Hampton, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. At this time, the contract details are unclear. However, Hampton is expected to join the Panthers for the 2026 NFL season.

Hampton will be entering his fourth season in the league. The former App. State star was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played parts of three seasons for Los Angeles, playing in 36 games. Hampton has yet to start a game on defense in the NFL to this point.

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The 25-year-old Hampton has primarily contributed on special teams. And he figures to do the same with the Panthers. As mentioned, the Panthers significantly improved their defense this spring. Finding time on defense could be an uphill battle. Still, he could be a valuable contributor to his local team.

The Panthers are coming off their first NFC South division title since 2015, when they went 15-1 with MVP Cam Newton and went to the Super Bowl. Carolina put up a fight in their postseason clash against Hampton and the Rams. Unfortunately, they were unable to pick up the victory. The Panthers certainly hope their offseason work can help them take another step forward in 2026.