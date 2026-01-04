The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 18 with a league-worst 2-14 record, as the team has been absolutely atrocious throughout the 2025-26 season. With the offseason right around the corner, rumors are beginning to swirl that Pete Carroll could be out as head coach.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but the expectation within the organization is that Carroll, who is 74 years old, will not be coaching the Raiders next season, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Whether that means the franchise will fire him or Carroll announces his retirement is yet to be determined.

“Sources: The expectation is that Raiders HC Pete Carroll will be one-and-done in Las Vegas — whether that ends up being a firing or a retirement. The Raiders' coaching search is expected to cast a wide net, with Tom Brady involved.”

The club tried to rekindle the magic with the former Super Bowl-winning head coach by reuniting him with quarterback Geno Smith. However, the pairing was rather abysmal, as Smith proved to have one of the worst seasons of his career. Through 15 games played, the 25-year-old quarterback recorded 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions (league high) while completing 67.4% of his pass attempts.

Letting go of Pete Carroll means the Raiders would be searching for a new head coach yet again. If that is the case, then the organization would be forced to hire its fifth coach since 2021. It's been nothing but trial and error ever since Jon Gruden was forced to step down.

On Sunday, the Raiders are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are also eliminated from the playoffs. A loss for Las Vegas guarantees the team the No. 1 pick overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.