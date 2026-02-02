Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May had a chance to catch up with Juwan Howard during the Detroit Pistons' historic win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening.

May is halfway through the second season of his stint with the Wolverines, embracing the job after a historic six-year tenure with the Florida Atlantic Owls. He replaced Howard for the position, who the program fired after five seasons from 2019 to 2024.

May reconnected with the Michigan legend during Detroit's game against Brooklyn, per reporter Tony Garcia. Howard now serves as an assistant coach on the Nets' coaching staff, moving forward with the next chapter of his coaching career.

“Michigan basketball coach Dusty May was at tonight’s Pistons thrashing of the Nets (130-77). After the game, he shared a hug with former Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who is an assistant coach in Brooklyn,” Garcia wrote.

Michigan basketball coach Dusty May was at tonight’s Pistons thrashing of the Nets (130-77). After the game, he shared a hug with former Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who is an assistant coach in Brooklyn. 📸: @junfuphoto pic.twitter.com/TkrtbgmeoK — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) February 2, 2026

What lies ahead for Dusty May, Michigan

Dusty May certainly holds respect for Juwan Howard, who has an undeniable legacy at Michigan as a player and coach.

Howard finished with an 87-72 overall record, going 49-48 in Big Ten Play. He led the program to NCAA Tournament berths in 2021 and 2022. His best year was the former as the Wolverines reached the Elite Eight of the 2021 tournament.

May looks to continue his momentum with the program, leading them to the Sweet 16 last season. This season could be his best yet, elevating Michigan into the conversation as national championship contenders.

Michigan boasts a 19-3 overall record, going 10-1 in its Big Ten matchups so far. They hold the second spot in the conference standings, being above the Michigan State Spartans and Nebraska Cornhuskers while trailing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The No. 3 Wolverines will continue preparations for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET.