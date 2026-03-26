A successful 2025 campaign that ultimately ended up short in the NL Championship Series (NLCS) has led the Milwaukee Brewers to renewed hope in 2026. The trade of staff ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets was due to the emergence of a host of young starting pitchers. Leading that change is Jacob Misiorowski, the electric right-hander who drew the Opening Day start for Milwaukee. With the Chicago White Sox coming to town, Misiorowski continued to make history. Per X (formerly Twitter) page Talkin' Baseball, the man also known as “the Miz” set a franchise Opening Day record with his tenth punchout of the day.

Jacob Misiorowski is up to 10 strikeouts on the day, a Brewers Opening Day record! pic.twitter.com/tQkY9XlVCD — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 26, 2026

“Jacob Misiorowski is up to 10 strikeouts on the day, a Brewers Opening Day record!” exclaimed the baseball-focused page.

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Set to turn 24 in a little over a week, Misiorowski took Milwaukee by storm last year. After just five starts, he was named an NL All-Star, replacing Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. In 14 starts last year, Misiorowski went 5-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched. Now, the Brewers hope that his legendary Opening Day turn is just the first of many for the franchise. Can Misiorowski rise into the role of staff ace, replacing Peralta even earlier than anticipated?

If he can, then the Brewers could make it even further than an NLCS berth. They've never made it past the series since their move to the NL, making it to the World Series only once in franchise history. That was in 1982, when Robin Yount helped lead the Brew Crew to an AL pennant. Can Misiorowski help lead another youth movement to postseason glory? That is something that Milwaukee fans, as well as the organization itself, could see happen as soon as this summer.