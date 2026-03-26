The Chicago Cubs opened their 2026 season vs. the Washington Nationals with immediate returns on their recent investment in Pete Crow-Armstrong. His impact was felt early, as Opening Day production quickly followed at Wrigley Field, setting an encouraging tone for Chicago’s offense.

The Cubs slugger wasted no time validating his extension. The center fielder recently agreed to a six-year, $115 million contract extension, solidifying his role as a franchise cornerstone and a key piece of Chicago’s long-term plans.

Crow-Armstrong stepped into a key moment in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, he delivered a clutch base hit, driving in his first RBI of the 2026 season and giving the Cubs an early 2-1 lead while sparking an immediate burst of energy from the Wrigley Field crowd.

The hit came against Nationals starter Cade Cavalli, who is making his first Opening Day start.

Major League Baseball’s official account shared the RBI highlight on X, formerly Twitter, capturing the immediate impact of Crow-Armstrong just days after signing his new contract extension on Tuesday while additionally showcasing his ability to deliver in pressure moments.

“Pete Crow-Armstrong delivers for the @Cubs with his first hit and RBI of the season 💪 #OpeningDay”

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Pete Crow-Armstrong delivers for the @Cubs with his first hit and RBI of the season 💪 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/r43ZdEEa6K — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

The moment quickly became an early highlight of the season, reinforcing why the Cubs made a long-term commitment to their dynamic center fielder and everyday presence in the lineup.

Chicago continues to build around Crow-Armstrong as a centerpiece player. His ability to deliver in high-leverage situations adds value beyond traditional statistics and provides stability in key moments.

As Opening Day unfolds, this early RBI set the tone, though the Cubs now trail 7-3 in the top of the sixth inning.

For now, Chicago has early proof that its investment in Crow-Armstrong is already paying dividends on the field and rewarding the organization’s long-term commitment.