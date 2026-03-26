On Thursday afternoon, the New York Mets hit the field for the first time in the 2026 MLB regular season at home to begin their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets quickly fell behind 2-0, but regained their form in the bottom of the first inning, scoring five runs and sending Pirates star Paul Skenes to the dugout much earlier than expected.

One new rule in the MLB this year allows teams to challenge upmires' ball and strike calls, and Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta made history by becoming the first player to ever successfully utilize the rule.

The Mets make history as they get the first successful ABS challenge in MLB history 👀pic.twitter.com/OttPvalNQn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2026

MLB fans have long been clamoring for the league to implement “robo umps” in order to accurately call balls and strikes, and while things haven't reached that point yet, this seems to be the next closest thing, with the league having the technology necessary in order to accurately make the call retroactively.

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Meanwhile, baseball purists have argued that missed umpire calls are part of the game, and the league should not do away with umps altogether. The challenge solution seems to be the MLB's attempt to meet in the middle.

In any case, the Mets are looking to put together a bounce back year in 2026 after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025. New York had a mixed bag of an offseason, watching both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso walk out the door in free agency, but saving face by signing Bo Bichette away from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mets will next take the field on Saturday for the second game of the series vs the Pirates at home.