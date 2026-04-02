Dusty May has achieved remarkable success with the FAU Owls and the Michigan Wolverines throughout his head coaching career so far. However, his past stint with the former saw him go through his hardest year to date.

May spent the first six seasons of his head coaching career with the Owls. He got them out of a long stretch of losing seasons and gifted them six straight winning campaigns, including back-to-back NCAA Tournament runs in 2023 and 2024.

The first March Madness run was historic for him and the Owls. They made a miraculous run to the Final Four, the first in program history, as they exceeded expectations and got very close to making the national championship game.

FAU had undeniable talent throughout that campaign, keeping the entire roster for next season except for Michael Forrest, who maxed out his collegiate eligibility. May talked about his time with the Owls during a Thursday press conference ahead of Michigan's time in the 2026 Final Four in Arizona, per reporter Dan Wolken. He explained what he would have done instead to relieve the immense pressure from the unit following that unforgettable season.

“Interesting comment from Dusty May on bringing the entire FAU team back after the Final Four. Said it was the hardest year of his career,” Wolken wrote.

“It would have been healthier for the group if we didn’t retain everyone,” May said.

What lies ahead for Dusty May, Michigan

Dusty May will always have fond memories of his time at FAU, where he earned his stripes as one of the top coaches in college basketball.

May makes his second Final Four appearance this year, his first with the Wolverines. He looks to get them to the mountaintop of the national championship, something he fell short of back in 2023.

Michigan improved to a 35-3 overall record on the season, having gone 17-1 in its Big Ten matchups. They secured an At-Large bid to March Madness, allowing them to go on the run they are having.

The Wolverines will look forward to their journey in the Final Four in Indianapolis, Indiana. They take on the Arizona Wildcats as tip-off will take place on April 4.