Michigan basketball operates in a far different CBB era compared to its past national title contending teams. Dusty May himself needed to adjust to the times before facing Arizona on Saturday. Yet he finds himself looking at the bright side of today's college basketball ahead of the Final Four.

May's words Thursday certainly catches people by surprise. Especially with coaches still leaning into the old ways of recruiting. The Wolverines head coach, however, detailed why this era has become “efficient.”

“We used to recruit guys for three years and spend 200 man hours away from our families begging these 15 to 18-year-olds to come and then they’d decide to go in another direction,” May began. “Think about all the time and resources you wasted.”

Now the era of the College Basketball Recruiting has changed to May's benefit and others.

“Recruiting has definitely been streamlined and it is much more efficient than it’s ever been,” May said.

Dusty May on modern day recruiting “We used to recruit guys for three years and spend 200 man hours away from our families begging these 15 to 18 year olds to come and then they’d decide to go in another direction. Think about all the time and resources you wasted. Recruiting… pic.twitter.com/vSom1vgXUY — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 2, 2026

Now he has access to social media to land College Basketball Recruiting prospects. He can tap into the College Basketball Transfer Portal too, grabbing star forward Yaxel Lendenborg and guard Elliot Cadeau through the latter.

Yet May's at this advantage too: Name, image and likeness (NIL) handing Michigan leverage. The school's NIL collective Champion's Circle helps lure recruits in too including those in the portal.

May never had these caliber of resources while coaching at Florida Atlantic. This despite leading the Owls to their first-ever round of four appearance in 2023. Now Michigan handed him more leverage, which he used to create this new championship run ahead of Saturday.