Recently, the North Carolina basketball program opted to shake things up by firing head coach Hubert Davis following a rough 2026 season that ended with a brutal loss to VCU in the NCAA tournament. North Carolina blew a big lead in that game, which ultimately left the team's brass with little decision other than to fire their head coach after the loss.

Now, the search is on for the next person to fill what has become one of the most sought-after jobs in the country, with the rumor mill already swirling with potential candidates.

Now, more information is coming to light on the historical precedent the Tar Heels are willing to break if it means bringing in the right person for the job.

“The belief is UNC is willing to go outside the family' — i.e., a non-alumni or former assistant — for the first time since 1952, when it hired St. John's coach Frank McGuire,” reported Dan Wetzel of ESPN.

Indeed, the Tar Heels have a longstanding tradition of only hiring head coaches who were already previously associated with the school, which continued when they brought along Davis to replace Roy Williams.

Wetzel also speculated that North Carolina's silence up to this point in their coaching search could mean their desired candidate is currently gearing up for the Final Four, which features Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, and UConn.

“If it wanted anyone else outside the Final Four teams, then this would likely be over. Yet, sources across the sport say Carolina has done little to no outreach to perceived second-tier candidates, suggesting that barring a surprise, they are waiting to talk to their top choice(s),” reported Wetzel.

Clearly, the Tar Heels are prepared to pull out all the stops in order to usher in a new era of prosperity for the North Carolina basketball program.