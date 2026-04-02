Michigan basketball has a big game ahead as they are set to face Arizona in the Final Four, and head coach Dusty May will have his group prepared. That seems to be the only thing on his mind, which makes sense, but many want to know about his thoughts on the North Carolina head coach opening.

May has been one of the names rumored for the job, as well as Tommy Lloyd. The Michigan coach was recently asked about those rumors, and his answer came as no surprise.

“I’m not going to comment on any job that’s not mine. I’m incredibly happy, honored, and blessed to be the coach of Michigan in the Final Four,” May said.

ICYMI: Dusty May on the North Carolina coaching rumors “I’m not going to comment on any job that’s not mine. I’m incredibly happy, honored, and blessed to be the coach of Michigan in the Final Four.” 🎥: https://t.co/RSc9PtNcPz pic.twitter.com/2CkqCFI9SJ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 2, 2026

As of now, that's the only thing that May can say at the moment, but things can definitely change at the end of the season. At this point, he's not worried about anything more than getting his team to advance to the championship game.

Lloyd basically shared the same sentiments when he was asked about the job several times.

“I’ve got my full focus on this team. Nothing is distracting me. That’s how I’ve decided to approach it,” Lloyd said via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“I’m 100-percent locked in on Arizona basketball right now,” Lloyd continued. “I'm excited to see what this team can do. I have a real strong belief in this team, and this team deserves my full attention. So that’s what I’m giving them.”

It looks like both May and Lloyd are worried about how they'll be taking each other down in the coming days, and that's all that matters at the moment. The game between Michigan and Arizona has been hyped up to be one of the best games in the tournament, as both teams are playing some of their best basketball right now.