Arizona basketball presents some of the best balance ahead of the 2026 Final Four. The Wildcats beat teams off a physically dominating front court and turning to their guards to finish the rest. Both elements spark some bold predictions already before facing Michigan.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd earns credit for creating a national title contender in Tucson. His ‘Cats enter as the last Big 12 team left in March Madness. Lloyd recruited a mix of size and sharp shooters to get here.

Fans know Koa Peat will get the ball inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Peat is drawing plenty of NBA Draft intrigue as a fiercely athletic forward known for highlight-reel dunks. Peat's backed by fellow NBA Draft possibility Brayden Burries and one of the top rim protectors in the nation Motiejus Krivas.

But Arizona needs this element to come through on Saturday in beating Michigan.

Arizona's non-starters must come through

Lloyd has lots of trust in his starting lineup. Because he doesn't roll with a deep rotation.

Arizona only plays seven players during most nights. The eighth enters when the game is out of reach.

Anthony Dell'Orso and Dwayne Aristode rise as the ones who must come through in this scenario.

Michigan knows Peat will be fed the ball. Same with fellow big Tobe Awaka, who drops nine points and nine rebounds a night. Krivas brings an offensive scoring presence too despite his strong reputation as a shot blocker.

The reserves must get hot when called upon for these reasons.

Michigan will try to pack the paint and wear down Arizona

The Wolverines present their own length in the front court. Michigan head coach Dusty May brings Aday Mara as his 7-foot-3 machine on offense and defense. Then unleashes a pair of 6-foot-9 forwards in Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr.

This trio won't create open lanes when Peat, Awaka and even Burries has the basketball. Michigan seldom surrenders the interior for opponents. May's bigs will pack the paint.

Arizona must hit from behind the arc in this scenario. And again, the top reserves must come through here.

The guard Dell'Orso is a 33.1% shooter from behind the arc. Aristode presents a more efficient long range option though, banking 45.3% from 3-point land.

Lloyd comfortably has trusted his starters and defensive philosophy to thrash teams. May and Michigan, however, are likely to attempt placing the game into the hands of the backups especially if they limit points in the paint. The critics will call out Lloyd for struggling to create a deep rotation if Arizona falls.