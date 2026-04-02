As the Final Four is getting ready to tip off, the Michigan basketball team had a scare before heading to Indianapolis. Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau suffered an allergic reaction that caused him to be hospitalized. It was due to something he ate, but he has been cleared to play ahead of the game against Arizona on Saturday night. The reason for hospitalization was a precaution, but he will be good to go.

The scene for the Wolverines was scary after Cadeau was hospitalized, but he will be good to go by Saturday night. Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May said that Cadeau was “fine” after the incident happened. The Wolverines need him because they are already dealing with an injury to their backcourt in L.J. Cason. He also averages 10.2 points and 5.8 assists.

Cadeau's treatment came as his teammates were flying to the Final Four. He said a Michigan staffer had driven him to Indianapolis to rejoin teammates ahead of Thursday's locker room interviews and other pregame promotional activities.

Cadeau described it as “just a minor inconvenience for me.”

“I just had a little bit of hives, so that's why I went to the hospital, just to prevent anything further from happening,” he said.

It was accidental, and the fact that Cadeau is okay means that both Cadeau and the Wolverines dodged a major bullet ahead of their biggest games of the year.

“If it's the worst thing that happens to us, then we're very blessed,” May said Thursday. “It also just shows him how much he means to his teammates. They were very concerned, obviously, like we all would be for a reaction like that.

“But [I'm] just grateful that he's fine. We have great medical care, and he's back with us. Dude is a warrior. He'll be fine.”

This is huge for Michigan because one area where Arizona has been seen as better than the Wolverines is their backcourt, so they need all the help they can get to get ahead of the game on Saturday. The game is a battle of heavyweights.