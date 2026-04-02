Michigan basketball enters Indianapolis Saturday aiming to end a 37-year title dry spell. Bold predictions ahead of the Arizona contest are already rolling in. Some fans believe the Wolverines are the underdog here in this Final Four heavyweight bout.

The Big 12 champs feature potential NBA Draft first round lottery pick Koa Peat and a deep front court. Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley present one more formidable element that swings the advantage to ‘Zona.

But Dusty May knows this stage well compared to his coaching counterpart Tommy Lloyd. He took Florida Atlantic to the 2023 round of four before losing on a buzzer beater against San Diego State. May likely envisions a different Saturday outcome.

He can certainly exploit this matchup against Arizona to make it happen.

Force Arizona out of the paint

Arizona brings strong balance between the front and backcourt. However, Lloyd wants the former setting the tone. Hence why Peat gets the ball first and then Tobe Awaka.

May must turn to his own size up front here to pack the paint.

Michigan brings 7-foot-3 Aday Mara to counter Arizona's frontcourt. Mara brings 100 total blocks in tow to Lucas Oil Stadium. The native of Zaragoza, Spain will have front line help too for Peat and company.

Forward Yaxel Lendeborg rises as a two-way impact performer for the Wolverines. He collects rebounds at a high rate which will help greatly down low. Fellow forward Morez Johnson Jr. brings one more counterattack May can unleash in the paint especially on defense.

This trio can form a towering fortress that forces Arizona to kick the ball out behind the arc. Here's why this tactic could flip the edge over to Michigan.

Arizona not the best 3-point team

Bradley and Burries are high volume scorers. But Lloyd built a system that emphasizes points in the paint first. Which reveals why the head coach recruited Peat all along.

Arizona is notorious for developing streaks of misfired shots from behind the arc. Packing the paint forces Peat, Awaka and one more big Motiejus Krivas into the uncomfortable situation of giving up the basketball or throw up a contested shot.

Michigan's forward combo can switch over to the perimeter and create more discomfort for Burries and Bradley. They'll need to shoot over defenders with a larger wingspan and frame compared to who they saw in March Madness. Arizona got away with beating teams lacking size and being more one-dimensional with their offensive attack.

May's first Final Four team at Michigan lures more size compared to the FAU team he led three years ago. He must use it to his advantage in Indy, especially in front of his home state.

May is a native of Terre Haute, Ind. He'll want to hoist the National Championship trophy in front of friends and family. Plus he'll want redemption from that last round of four trip, plus end Michigan's long-awaited basketball dry spell.