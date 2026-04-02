Arizona basketball is still getting prepared to go to battle with Michigan in the Final Four, but some people would rather talk about other things instead. Those other things include head coach Tommy Lloyd, whose name continues to come up in rumors for the North Carolina coaching vacancy.

Lloyd already noted that his focus wasn't on anything other than Arizona, and he doubled down again in a recent presser when asked about the opening.

“I’ve got my full focus on this team. Nothing is distracting me. That’s how I’ve decided to approach it,” Lloyd said via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Lloyd also said that he isn't a multi-tasker, and his wife would agree with that sentiment.

“I’m 100-percent locked in on Arizona basketball right now,” Lloyd said. “I'm excited to see what this team can do. I have a real strong belief in this team, and this team deserves my full attention. So that’s what I’m giving them.”

When Lloyd was asked about opening a few days ago, he let everyone know he was focused on Arizona and nothing else.

“Guys, this team has my full focus,” Lloyd said. “Nothing, nothing, I promise you NOTHING, is knocking me off that path. You might call them ‘distractions,' but it's cause you're distracted. That doesn't mean I'm distracted.”

North Carolina seems to be highly interested in Lloyd, but if that doesn't work out, they have their eyes on Billy Donovan, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“That is their top choice, but if they can't get Tommy Lloyd, they can't get Dusty May from Michigan, Billy Donovan is right there on that list, too. He would immediately be their top choice if Arizona's Tommy Lloyd decides to stay with the Wildcats,” Siegel said on ClutchScoops.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of the season, and if Lloyd will find any interest in the job then.