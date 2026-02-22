Coming into their game against the Duke Blue Devils, the Michigan Wolverines knew they were going to have a tough matchup in Duke star big man Cameron Boozer. Widely projected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Duke freshman is tough to guard. In fact, Michigan big man Yaxel Lenderborg was rendered speechless, literally, when asked postgame how tough it is to matchup against Cameron Boozer.

While Yaxel Lendeborg struggled to find the words to answer the question, his Michigan teammate Morez Johnson stepped up and answered the question as to the matchup issues that Boozer presents.

“I think it’s kind of similar to guarding a lot of talented players,” Johnson said. “Physicality, him getting to his spots, I think it’s just us locking in on our game plan, our defensive game plan.”

Duke managed to pull off the win, 68-63, and Boozer finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to go along with seven assists in 34 minutes of play. He shot 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from the 3-point line and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Article Continues Below

On the flip side, Lendeborg had a strong game of his own with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots in a game-high 39 minutes. He shot 7-of-15 from the field, 3-of-9 from the 3-point line and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

While not quite projected to go as high as Boozer, Lendeborg is a potential first round pick in his own right. He had actually declared for the NBA Draft after last season, but withdrew and entered the transfer portal after playing two seasons at UAB.

In his final year of college basketball eligibility while at Michigan, he’s been averaging 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots. He’s been shooting 50 percent from the field, 30.6 percent from the 3-point line and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line.