Two weeks after the end of Michigan's 2024-2025 season, Dusty May lands his fourth commitment from the college basketball transfer portal. After making bigger splashes earlier in the process, May landed his literal biggest commitment in 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, who entered the portal from UCLA, according to ESPN and On3 Sports.

While Mara spent most of his two seasons at UCLA as a reserve, he came on big late in the 2024-2025 season. He ended his sophomore campaign averaging 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in just 13.0 minutes per game. Mara lands in Ann Arbor with up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Mara's size and physical paint presence will replace a lot of what Vlad Goldin did for Michigan in 2024-2025. Goldin averaged 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in his final year of collegiate eligibility. He was recognized as the first-team All-Big 10 center at the end of the regular season.

While many see Mara as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, he will have to compete for his minutes. Michigan previously received commitments from UAB big man Yaxel Landeborg and Illinois forward Morez Johnson in the college basketball transfer portal. Both are expected to be key contributors to May's team in 2025-2026.

Aday Mara joins Michigan's stellar incoming transfer class

Mara joins Elliot Cadeau, Johnson and Landeborg in Michigan's elite incoming transfer class. Cadeau and Landeborg were seen as two of the best players in the portal overall, already giving May an improved roster on paper in 2025-2026.

Michigan's incoming recruiting class offsets the losses of Tre Donaldson, Phat Phat Brooks and Justin Pippen, who are the team's only outgoing transfers. Pippen notably entered the portal before Michigan was officially eliminated from the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines are also expected to lose star forward Danny Wolf, who many projects will enter the 2025 NBA Draft. In his lone season at Michigan, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game as arguably the team's best overall player. Wolf dazzled fans on social media all season long with his guard-like skill set despite his seven-foot frame.