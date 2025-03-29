Auburn basketball is heading to the Elite Eight, following a 78-65 victory over No. 5 seed Michigan on Friday.

Tahaad Pettiford was the spark plug that the Tigers needed to overcome another tough NCAA Tournament challenge.

The freshman guard believes in his team, and he knows what’s expected.

“I'm ready for the moment. I want to win it all, so whatever I got to do to win, we will,” Pettiford said, per Trevor Denton of WAAYTV.

Pettiford subbed in four minutes into the game, and wasted no time setting the tone. He helped Auburn, and senior forward Johni Broome keep the pace with Michigan, despite struggles to find a rhythm early on.

Broome described his freshman guard’s role for the Tigers as “very important,” and the result of Friday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup showed why.

Tahaad Pettiford delivers for Auburn basketball in crucial spot

Auburn was led by its backcourt of Pettiford and senior guard Denver Jones in the second half. They each scored 20 points, and Pettiford used his ability as a shot creator to make two huge plays down the stretch to seal the deal for the Tigers.

“He does whatever it takes to win,” Broome said about Pettiford. “When we need a spark, he gives a spark, and he's a good person, good human being.” “There's not too many freshmen who can take over a game like he can.”

Bruce Pearl knows their relationship as teammates is strong, and his analysis of the bond is actually hysterical, but definitely from the heart.

“He's just sort of loving on that little sh**,” Pearl said, via The Next Round on X, formerly Twitter. “He is a little sh**, you know?”

Pettiford is easily one of the best guards remaining in the NCAA Tournament. His explosive quickness and gritty mentality will continue to be a key ingredient to Auburn’s success the rest of the way.