Less than one week after losing to Auburn in the NCAA Tournament, Michigan loses its first key piece to the college basketball transfer portal. One day after Elliot Cadeau committed to the Wolverines, starting point guard Tre Donaldson entered his name into the portal for the second straight offseason.

Donaldson, who led Michigan with 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 2024-2025, will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello. He committed to the Wolverines in the 2024 offseason after spending his first two seasons at Auburn.

In his lone season at Michigan, Donaldson made a lasting impact on the Wolverines. Though he averaged just 11.3 points per game, Donaldson's knack for coming up big late in close games captured the hearts of the fan base. Most notably, Donaldson sent Michigan to the Big 10 Championship Game by going coast-to-coast to hit a game-winning layup over Maryland in the conference semifinals.

Ironically, Donaldson's season ended in the NCAA Tournament against his former team. After beating UC San Diego and Texas A&M, Michigan lost to Auburn in the Sweet Sixteen despite holding a nine-point lead in the second half.

At this point in the offseason, Donaldson will be one of the top players in the college basketball transfer portal. He joins Dedan Thomas, Naithan George and Quimari Peterson as the top point guards left on the market.

Michigan basketball's 2025 outlook with Elliot Cadeau

With Donaldson gone, Dusty May's first full offseason with Michigan is officially underway. Donaldson became the second member of the team to enter the transfer portal after Justin Pippen entered his name while the Wolverines were still competing in the NCAA Tournament.

Donaldson's departure makes him just the fourth definitive member of Michigan's core rotation who will not return in the fall. Vlad Goldin, Rubin Jones and Nimari Burnett are the other three, each out of collegiate eligibility. Star forward Danny Wolf remains a wild card as he has yet to make a decision on potentially entering the 2025 NBA Draft.

Cadeau's commitment makes him the fourth member of Michigan's incoming 2025 recruiting class and the first from the college basketball transfer portal. So far, May's freshman class includes a trio of four-star recruits. Oscar Goodman is already enrolled in Ann Arbor, with Trey McKenney and Winters Grady soon to join him. McKenney leads the incoming freshman class as a consensus top-30 recruit.

Given how quickly May turned the Michigan program around, fans are already excited at the prospect of what he can do with the team in 2025-2026. While losing Donaldson hurts, Cadeau's commitment only furthered the anticipation.