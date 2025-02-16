Former Michigan State basketball player Magic Johnson is paying tribute to the legendary coach Tom Izzo. Izzo made history on Saturday, by becoming the all-time leader in Big Ten conference victories in basketball. He passed the legendary Bob Knight.

“Cookie and I want to congratulate MSU’s Basketball Coach Izzo on his huge record-breaking 354th win last night over Illinois, passing Bobby Knight and becoming Big Ten’s most-winningest coach in history,” Johnson said on X, formerly Twitter. “I respect and admire him so much, and this achievement couldn't have happened to a better coach or person. Go green and Go White!”

The Spartans defeated Illinois on Saturday, by a score of 79-65.

Izzo is putting together another memorable season in East Lansing. Michigan State basketball is 20-5 on the season, and 11-3 in the conference. Michigan State is second in the conference, behind just Michigan.

Tom Izzo is having one of his best seasons ever at Michigan State

Izzo has put together a remarkable career, and he clearly has more miles to go. Michigan State basketball is one of the best teams in the country this season, despite struggling to shoot from the perimeter.

The Spartans played excellent defense on Saturday, in the Illinois win. Michigan State held the Illini to just 21 percent from three-point range. Illinois also shot just 38 percent from the field.

Michigan State was also able to out rebound Illinois, while forcing 11 turnovers. The Spartans finished +4 in turnover margin. It was a clinic for the Michigan State defense.

The game was a microcosm of the career that Izzo has had at the school. He's been at Michigan State since the 1995-1996 season. He won a national championship in 2000, and has been to the Final Four eight times. Izzo also has six Big Ten tournament championships.

Izzo's impact on the school is similar to what Bob Knight did at Indiana. Knight won three national championships, and 353 Big Ten conference games. He last coached at the school in 2000. Knight would also coach at Army and Texas Tech in his legendary career. He passed away in 2023.

Izzo has been at Michigan State in some capacity since 1983. He was an assistant before he took the head job. The legendary coach arrived in East Lansing just four years after Magic Johnson won a national championship there in 1979. The school's only two titles came in 1979 and then 2000.

Michigan State basketball has a huge Big Ten conference game coming on Tuesday against Purdue.