The Michigan State basketball team extended their winning streak to 13 games after they beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday night. As the Michigan State basketball has wins over Illinois, North Carolina, and others in the winning streak, there could be a more vital one in the foreseeable future that has to do with a record for head coach Tom Izzo.

After the victory over Minnesota, the Spartans were undefeated in December and January, the first time that has happened in Izzo's 30-year stint with the program. Plus, Izzo is just two wins shy of having the most wins in Big Ten history, with Bob Knight holding the crown for now, but the head coach is more focused on the task at hand according to MLive.com.

“The battle cry is to be different and not give into all those things,” Izzo said. “I’m sticking with it, I believe in it.”

Though the Michigan State basketball head coach has said Illinois is the best team in the Big 10, the Spartans have played exceptional basketball night in and night out as they're ranked seventh in the nation. They're alone at the top of the conference at the moment with the team sustaining an impressive level of consistency which Izzo makes sure to mention.

“You’re kidding yourself if you think everybody can stay up at this level at 10, 12, 13 games in a row, and for the most part, we’ve done a pretty good job of that,” Izzo said. “Kudos goes to the players for that.”

Michigan State's Tom Izzo on the goals amidst a 13-game winning streak

The Spartans dominated the Golden Gophers on Tuesday night where it all started in the first half where the opponents were held to 16 points compared to 36 on the other side. For Izzo, it could have been one of the best first halves he's seen from a team he's coached.

“In all the years I’ve been here,” Izzo said, “I thought the first half of basketball was one of the best halves defensively I’ve seen my teams play in a variety of different ways.”

While Minnesota would be much better on offense, it would be too little too late for them as the Spartans obtained the win Izzo is more focused on ”

“I’ve been in this long enough where it’s about getting better every game right now,” Izzo said. “I still know there’s some things going on here ahead of us and our job is to make sure we get the best version of each player that we can get.”

At any rate, the Michigan State basketball team is 18-2, 9-0 in conference play, as their next game is against USC on Feb. 1, looking to start another month in the win column.