Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo recently became the winningest head coach in Big Ten basketball history, passing the legendary Bob Knight. He set the record last week when the Spartans picked up a big road win against Illinois, and he added to the tally on Tuesday night as Michigan State defeated Purdue at home, 75-66. After the game, Purdue head coach Matt Painter compared his success to Joe DiMaggio.

Tom Izzo is one of the best coaches that game of basketball has ever seen, and Joe DiMaggio is one of the best players that the game of baseball has ever seen. Izzo's record reminded Matt Painter of a certain streak that DiMaggio had during his playing days.

“It's unbelievable. I think they cut me off in the (tribute) video, which that's a smart decision to cut me off, I compared it to Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hit streak, obviously it still stands, right? It's just one of those things,” Painter said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated.

Going up against Izzo is interesting for Painter as he was actually recruited by him out of high school. Of course, Painter went on to play for Purdue.

“For me, it's different. He recruited me — I'm 54, so that means he's old — when he was an assistant here,” Painter added. “So, I've known him for a really long time. He's done it the right way. It's hard, man. Battling everybody in competition, but also battling your own people.”

Izzo has seen a ton of success in his career as he led the Spartans on numerous deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. This year's team is another one that has a chance to be something special.

“I think people don't realize the people that support you, you battle also,” Painter continued. “When you raise your expectations and you go to eight Final Fours and (win) ten Big Ten championships, people expect that. As a coach, what people expect from you is your best year. So, if he doesn't win the national championship, win the Big Ten, he's s**t, right? And we all know he's really good.”

That pressure is certainly something that comes with being a head coach at this level, and Izzo has handled it well.

“If you can't handle that then you shouldn't coach,” Painter said. “Treat people the right way, work hard, do the best you can, but understand it's a game of basketball. But he's been able to take that and change a lot of people's lives and give people opportunities.”

Matt Painter clearly has all of the respect in the world for Izzo as he knows that he has done everything the right way throughout his career.

“It's still like, besides the Army or Navy, somebody getting a scholarship has changed more lives than anything out there,” Painter said. “Somebody getting an opportunity to start their life with an advantage, and sports can help you so much. But you also have to have discipline in life. He obviously has discipline, he's on people, but he cares about them. That's something we always talk about — we don't yell at people we don't care about. He's the epitome of that and he deserves everything coming his way.”

Tuesday night's win against Purdue was a big one for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State basketball team. The Spartans are one of the best teams in the country this year, and with the victory, they are now just .5 games back of rival Michigan for first place in the Big Ten. The two teams will go to battle on Friday night, and the winner will be in sole possession of first place.

Michigan and Michigan State will tip at 8:00 ET on Friday night from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on Fox.