The transfer portal and Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo don't see eye to eye. While Izzo didn't entertain the transfer portal during March Madness, there was a clear reason why.

He explained via Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press his issues about the portal.

“We created a bad system,” Izzo said in the tweet. Says players are “being forced to navigate that, with most of the public attention focused on the negative things of that.” Not about MSU, but about all of college sports. “These guys have had people in their ears all year long.”

One of the more important things to analyze is how the transfer portal is open during the college basketball season. It's even open during March Madness.

As a result, there were plenty of players that transferred. Some were even a part of the Michigan State basketball program too. It upset Izzo greatly, but also set a fire to the college basketball transfer portal.

Still, there is a way for players to have what they want while being managed appropriately.

Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo wants guard rails

One of the most problematic things about the college basketball season is when players can transfer. Not to mention, they are signing agents, who can take advantage of players.

They might want them to secure as much money as possible, but not look out for the player's interest. As a result, college athletes have been making inadvertent moves that they think are in their best interest.

Meanwhile, the NCAA hasn't provided much framework for athletes to navigate the transfer portal and NIL. Izzo explained more about what the underlying issue is.

“The system was set up without any proper guidelines,” Izzo said. “It has not helped any players make decisions. They're left to get middlemen and other people involved in their lives.”

At the end of the day, unless the NCAA changes the framework, no change will happen. More of the same will transpire with student-athletes and the transfer portal.

Izzo's complaints have been heard loud and clear across the college basketball sphere. He's not the only coach to talk about those issues.

Still, the NCAA has some serious work to do to make the transfer portal and NIL better. Considering how long Izzo has been around the sport, his concern has serious validity.

No matter what, a change is going to come sooner rather than later. Or the entire landscape of college basketball could fall flat on its face.