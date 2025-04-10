The Michigan State basketball team picked up an important transfer portal commitment on Thursday as former Louisville and FAU forward Kaleb Glenn chose the Spartans. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has been around for a long time and he doesn't approach the transfer portal like other coaches, but he knows that in order to be successful in this era, he needs to bring in experienced talent. That is definitely the case this offseason, and Glenn is a good pickup.

“NEWS: Florida Atlantic transfer forward Kaleb Glenn has committed to Michigan State, he tells @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The 6-7 sophomore averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The former 4-star recruit began his career at Louisville.”

Kaleb Glenn started his college basketball career at Louisville back in 2023. He spent just one season with the Cardinals, and it was a pretty quiet one. Glenn did get a good amount of playing time for a freshman as he averaged almost 15 minutes per game, and he also started in 11 games. He finished the year averaging 3.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 0.2 assists per game.

After one season at Louisville, Glenn decided to enter the transfer portal, and he ended up playing for FAU. Glenn had a big season for the Owls as he averaged 12.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 0.6 APG. He shot 53.1% from the floor, and he even shot the deep ball well. Glenn finished the year shooting 41% from beyond the arc. Michigan State is getting a good one.

Glenn started in just five games for the Owls last year, but he did average 25.7 MPG. He was a key contributor for Florida Atlantic, and he is now ready to move back to the power-five level. Next year will be Glenn's third year of college basketball, and the Michigan State basketball team will be the third team that he has played for. That isn't that uncommon in this new era of college sports.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State just wrapped up their season a couple of weeks ago as they lost to Auburn in the Elite 8. The Spartans ended up having a great year as they won the Big Ten regular season title and earned a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament. This year was one of the best coaching jobs that Izzo has done in his career.

Michigan State is losing some key talent from their Elite 8 squad, so the college basketball transfer portal will need to be utilized. A commitment from Kaleb Glenn is a good place to start, but Izzo will need to continue to attack it.