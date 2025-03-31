Tom Izzo has witnessed multiple NCAA Tournament runs throughout his 30 years with the Michigan State Spartans. Despite the loads of experience, the emotions remained strong after the team's 70-64 loss to the Houston Cougars on Sunday.

The Spartans reached the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, their first appearance since 2019. They had the opportunity to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2019, but the title-contending Tigers put their run to an end.

Izzo reflected on the team's loss after the game. The legendary coach had the privilege of giving the program all of its success over the past three decades. For this one, however, he gave his respect to the players for putting all their effort on the court.

“These guys gave me everything they had,” Izzo said.

"These guys gave me everything they had."

What's next for Tom Izzo, Michigan State

It was a tough loss for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans, putting the Auburn Tigers on the brink of elimination before falling short.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Spartans in the loss. Jaxon Kohler led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He shot 6-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Jaden Akins came next with 15 points and three rebounds, while Jase Richardson provided 11 points and three rebounds.

Michigan State finished the season with a 30-7 overall record, having gone 17-3 in Big Ten Play. They averaged 77.7 points on 45.8% shooting from the field, including 31.1% from downtown. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 10.5 points per game.

The Spartans go into the offseason with some questions to answer. Having their best success this decade, they will look to build on it by attempting a deeper run in next year's tournament.