The Michigan State basketball team is losing junior guard Tre Holloman to the transfer portal. The Spartans lost in the Elite 8 against Auburn on Sunday, and it was a tough way for Holloman to go out as he finished with two points and went 0-10 from the floor. The Tigers punched their ticket to the Final Four with a 70-64 win, and Holloman will now search for a new home in the college basketball transfer portal.

“NEW: Michigan State guard Tre Holloman plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports,” On3 said in a post. “Holloman averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game this season.”

Tre Holloman has spent the past three years playing for the Michigan State basketball team. He was pretty quiet during his first two seasons, but he had some big moments this year. The biggest was Holloman's half-court buzzer-beater to knock off Maryland on the road earlier in the season. That was one of the best shots of the entire college basketball season.

Michigan State ended up blowing a comfortable lead late in the game as Maryland came back to tie it, and the Terrapins had an opportunity to take the last shot. They let it go a little bit early, and it led to Holloman getting the ball in his hands with a just a couple of seconds remaining. He launched a shot from half-court, and it went in. That win was one of many impressive victories that the Spartans achieved down the stretch of the regular season, and Holloman was the hero.

Holloman also made headlines and earned praise from his head coach when he defended the Michigan State logo during senior day against Michigan. The Spartans have a tradition where their players kiss the logo during the game, and a couple of Michigan players were standing on it because of their positioning during a free throw. Holloman ran up to the Wolverines and pushed them off the logo. It started a skirmish at center court, but that's what rivalries are all about. Michigan State fans loved it.

After that incident, Holloman noted that he was a “Spartan dawg for life”, but it turns out he was a Spartan dawg for just 22 more days as he is now in the transfer portal. It will be interesting to see where Holloman goes from here. He had some good moments this season, but he also struggled at times. He feels like it is in his best interest to explore other options in the portal.

Michigan State losing another player to transfer portal

Tre Holloman isn't the only Michigan State basketball player entering the transfer portal. Freshman guard Gehrig Normand is also leaving the program after just one season. Normand appeared in 13 games this season and averaged two minutes per game.

“NEWS: Michigan State guard Gehrig Normand is entering the transfer portal, per @chriswashcbb,” Sam Kayser said in a post. “Normand is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was a part of Michigan State’s run to the Elite 8 this season. Former four-star recruit. Native of North Richland Hills, Texas.”

Gehrig Normand averaged 0.6 points per game, 0.1 rebounds per game and 0.2 assists per game.