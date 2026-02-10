The Michigan State Spartans are once again one of the best teams in the country. As long as Tom Izzo is running the show, the Spartans will always have a shot at winning the NCAA Tournament.

The March Madness tournament begins in just over a month, and Joe Lunardi's Bracketology is starting to take real shape. In his latest bracket, Lunardi has the Michigan State Spartans rising up to a 3-seed with a 20-4 record. MSU is currently ranked 10th in the AP Poll, so they would be jumping Illinois after their latest win over the Fighting Illini on Saturday night.

The Spartans lost to Minnesota on the road to begin February. That is a rare loss, and it also came after the defeat to Michigan at the end of January. You don't normally see MSU lose back-to-back games, but it happens to every team. The Spartans have had huge wins this season against Kentucky, Arkansas, North Carolina, and USC, to go with the big win over Illinois.

Michigan State is 4th in the Big Ten standings with a 10-3 record behind Nebraska, Illinois, and Michigan. The Big Ten currently has five teams in the Top 13 of the AP Poll, so there is a good chance that one or maybe two of these teams represent the conference in the Elite Eight.

Lunardi currently has Georgia, Saint Mary's, UCLA, and USC as the Last Four Byes. Texas, Miami, New Mexico, and San Diego State are the Last Four In, with Ohio State, Missouri, California, and Virginia Tech as the First Four Out. Oklahoma State, VCU, Seton Hall, and Tulsa are the Next Four Out, so they are close to making it in, but need a strong finish to the season in order to get there.

Expect to see many more changes in his next Bracketology next week.