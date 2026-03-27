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The East Region will see another clash in the Sweet 16 as two March Madness blue bloods meet for a berth to the Elite 8. The No. 3 Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies from Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Check our March Madness odds series for the UConn-Michigan State prediction and pick.

Michigan State Basketball finds themselves in the Sweet 16 following a 92-67 win over No. 14 North Dakota State and beating No. 6 Louisville 77-69 in their latest outing. Tom Izzo makes his record 28th-consecutive March Madness tournament, reaching his 16th Sweet 16 with a chance at his 12th Elite 8.

UConn Basketball took down No. 15 Furman 82-71 and most recently beat No. 7 UCLA 73-57, putting an end to their scorching hot run. Dan Hurley is already a legend for leading his Huskies to back-to-back titles in '23 and '24, but this top-ranked squad has all the makings of another complete tournament team capable to take it all.

NCAA March Madness odds courtesy of DraftKings

UConn vs. Michigan State Odds

UConn: -1.5 (-112)

Michigan State: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

UConn vs. Michigan State Key Injuries

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu and Kaleb Glenn will continue to miss another game as Glenn will likely not make a start in the NCAA Tournament. Ugochukwu, rehabbing from foot surgery faster than expected, won't suit up for the Sweet 16 tilt.

Spartans' senior guard Denham Wojcik has been playing through a torn labrum that will require surgery at the end of the season, but head coach Tom Izzo says he'll be ready to go on Friday.

UConn junior forward Jaylin Stewart will be listed as ‘questionable' with a knee injury as the only significant injury to the Huskies. Guard Silas Demary Jr. returned from ankle injury against UCLA and should continue to see his role expanded as he eases back to action.

UConn vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

The UConn Huskies are 7-1 in neutral site games this season. The Michigan State Spartans are 6-1.

UConn has gone 31-5 as betting favorites. Michigan State has gone 2-4 as underdogs.

UConn is 13-23 ATS overall. Michigan State is 17-15-2 ATS overall.

Michigan State is 5-2 ATS in neutral site games. UConn is 4-4 ATS at neutral sites.

Michigan State is 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against UConn.

Michigan State is 5-2 ATS over their last seven games.

UConn is 7-13 ATS over their last 20 games.

Keys to UConn vs. Michigan State Matchup

The Connecticut Huskies come into this Sweet 16 matchup as slight favorites by less than a basket. UConn head coach Dan Hurley has admittedly looked up to Michigan State's Tom Izzo as a mentor throughout his career, so this game will certainly carry some meaning for Hurley, who's looking for his third championship in four years. Izzo, on the other hand, will look for his 12th Elite 8 hoping to lead his team to another deep run.

The Spartans are led by point guard Jeremy Fears, who led the nation in assists per game with 9.4 per game. He's the engine that runs this Tom Izzo offense and the Spartans love their transition looks with Coen Carr and Carson Cooper running the floor. Both senior big men will be pivotal to their success as the Spartans rank among the nation's best in rebounding the basketball, especially on the offense end of the floor.

The Huskies have been fueled by their front court throughout this tournament as well, Tarris Reed Jr. having a monster tournament in particular. He had 31 points and 27 rebounds against Furman while adding 13 rebounds against UCLA, so he'll certainly be a threat to the Spartans on the interior. Senior Alex Karaban also does a great job orchestrating the offense from the post and could find shooters open from three as Michigan State has left them open in the past.

UConn vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick

This game will ultimately come down to whichever team can rebound the ball more consistently and make their shots during the final few possessions. UConn's Dan Hurley should be able to coach the cleaner game opposite of Tom Izzo, but Michigan State has a knack for making these games gritty and forcing opponents to play their brand of basketball.

In a game that could very well be decided in overtime, we're going to roll with Michigan State to outlast the UConn Huskies and advance to the Elite 8 in what should be one of the better games of the tournament thus far.

Final UConn-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +1.5 (-108); OVER 134.5 (-110)