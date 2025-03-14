The Michigan State Spartans are on a major roll as they pursue the Big Ten conference tournament title. Tom Izzo's team pulled off a 74-64 victory over the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinal round Friday as the Spartans began their run in the tournament with an effective performance featuring 17 points from freshman Jase Richardson.

Michigan State won the Big Ten regular-season title and came to Indianapolis as the top seed.

The Spartans (27-9) have been a dynamic team throughout the season and they have been playing some of their most effective basketball in recent weeks. Michigan State has won eight games in a row since losing three of four in early February. The losses came at USC and UCLA before a win over Oregon and a subsequent home loss to Indiana.

While Richardson has been a go-to player for Michigan State throughout the season, the primary reason for the Spartans' success has been their tremendous depth. Izzo has been able to count on his starters and his bench players for key contributions in the most important games.

Izzo has always enjoyed coaching a team that could go at least 8 players deep, and he was thrilled with the contribution of Jeremy Fears in his team's first conference tournament victory. Fears played 27 minutes for the Spartans and he scored 11 points with two rebounds and five assists. He made 3-of-7 shots from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. More than the offensive numbers, Fears played exceptional defense against Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, holding him to eight points on 4-for-11 shooting, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

“Jeremy Fears Jr. tonight played one of his best games,” Izzo said, per Emmett Matasovsky of Spartan Shadows. “In general, Jeremy (Fears) did a hell of a job on. The Shelstad kid — the Shelstad kid is really good.”

Spartans' depth pays off once again

Richardson struggled with his shooting at several points, but he made 3-of-7 shots from beyond the arc to key his performance. Jaden Akins scored 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting and he also contributed two steals. Super athletic wing Coen Carr had 10 points off the bench for Michigan State and also led the team with eight rebounds and had a pair of steals.

Oregon (24-9) was able to maintain a solid position in the game for most of the first half, but Michigan State closed the opening 20 minutes with a 7-0 run to take a 42-32 lead. The Ducks showed fight at the start of the second half and closed the gap to within one point. That's when the Spartans played their best basketball, going on a 15-0 run.

Nate Bittle led the Ducks with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while T.J. Bamba added 11 points and six rebounds.