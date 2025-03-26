With the new hire Will Wade, NC State will be looking to add more talent after guard Marcus Hill announced that he'll be entering the transfer portal after one season with the team, according to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

“NC State guard Marcus Hill is entering the transfer portal, source told The Field of 68. Hill led the Wolfpack with 11.5 ppg and averaged 20.5 ppg two seasons ago at Bowling Green,” Goodman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hill shot 46% from the field after playing almost 28 minutes per game. He came over from Bowling Green the previous season. He's the sixth player to enter the transfer portal from last year's roster, which includes Mike James, Dennis Parker, Bryce Heard, Ben Middlebrooks, and Isamel Diouf.

It will be interesting to see where Hill lands after entering the portal, and he should be an instant help to wherever he goes.

Marcus Hill enters transfer portal after one year with NC State basketball

New head coach Will Wade will not have Marcus Hill with him as he looks to lead NC State, but he let people know he's open to bringing players back from the transfer portal.

“I'm not against a transfer portal. I'm not against any of this stuff,” Wade said. “I told someone, hey, put your name in the portal. We'll still meet. I've got some individual meetings tomorrow. We'll still meet. If you still want to come back, that's fine. I'm not one of those, ‘Once your name in the portal you can never come back.'”

Wade has high expectations coming into his first season with NC State.

“I want to be very clear. This is not a rebuild,” Wade said via Yahoo Sports' Jack Baer. “We’re going to be in the top part of the ACC next year, and we’re going to the NCAA tournament. Make sure you got that on camera. This is going to be done the right way, and it’s going to be done quickly. We are here to win.”

NC State is coming off a season where they went 12-19 and went 5-15 in their conference record. That led to the organization firing Kevin Keatts after eight years as the head coach and leading them to a surprising Final Four run the previous year.

Wade has a successful resume, leading LSU to three NCAA tournament appearances in four years and an SEC regular season title. He then led VCU and McNeese State to several NCAA tournaments. After McNeese lost to Purdue recently, NC State soon announced that Wade would be their new head coach.