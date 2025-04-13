Three weeks after officially signing with NC State, Will Wade lands his first true commitment from the college basketball transfer portal. The former McNeese State basketball coach added former Michigan State point guard Tre Holloman to his team on Sunday morning, per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Holloman averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for Michigan State in 2024-2025, the best of his three years in East Lansing. Appearing in all 37 games, he started a career-high 16 contests as a junior, often serving as Tom Izzo's sixth man.

Despite coming off the bench for most of his Michigan State career, Holloman was one of the veteran leaders of the Spartans' 2024-2025 team that won the Big 10 regular season. Ahead of his senior season, he figures to maintain that role on Wade's inaugural NC State team.

Holloman joins guards Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed in the Wolfpack's growing incoming transfer class. Copeland and Breed both followed Wade from McNeese State to NC State. Copeland was one of the biggest stars of the Cowboys' 2025 March Madness team and led them with 4.5 assists per game on the year, making him Holloman's biggest competition.

NC State's wild 2025 college basketball transfer portal activity

While the Tre Holloman addition is the first non-McNeese State college basketball transfer portal commitment for Wade's 2025-2026 NC State team, the veteran coach still has a lot of ground to cover. After going just 12-19 in 2024-2025, the Wolfpack lost most of its team either to the portal or graduation.

In light of Wade's hiring, NC State lost Marcus Hill, Trey Parker, Ismael Diouf, Bryce Heard, Mike James, Dennis Parker and Ben Middlebrooks to the college basketball transfer portal. Hill figures to be the biggest loss, coming off a season in which he led the team with 11.5 points per game.

NC State lists Paul McNeil and Jordan Snell as the team's only returning players in 2025-2026. Neither player spent much time on the court in 2024-2025, with McNeil averaging just 8.6 minutes per game in 24 outings. Snell's playing time was even less, averaging 1.3 minutes in four games.

However, beyond its on-court additions, NC State could receive a semi-significant commitment to its support staff. Following Wade's hiring, reports suggesting former McNeese State manager Amir Khan might follow the coach to NC State for his senior year in 2025-2026 surfaced. Khan became the first student manager to sign an NIL deal in 2024-2025 after going viral on social media.