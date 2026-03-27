The Philadelphia 76ers have put themselves in a good position at this point of the season, where the Eastern Conference standings are tight. The biggest thing is that they've been able to stay afloat with Tyrese Maxey sidelined over the past few weeks due to his finger injury.

It still seems uncertain when Maxey may return to the floor, but it looks like it could be soon, according to the latest update from head coach Nick Nurse.

“Nick Nurse says Maxey has been ‘a lot more involved' over the last 48 hours and notes he has been very diligent about keeping his conditioning up while out with the hand injury,” Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Keeping his conditioning in good shape will be important, so when he does return to the court, he won't have any restrictions on how much he can play. The same thing happened with Paul George as he made his return this week from the 25-game suspension, and he was full go in his first game back.

Maxey has been the one constant for the 76ers this season, and his stats show it. Without him, the 76ers have still been able to win games due to their schedule, but it's all about taking care of the team that's in front of you. Along with George, Joel Embiid also returned to the floor this week after missing time due to injury.

Though the 76ers haven't been fully healthy for most of the season, when they have, they've looked like one of the better teams in the East.

The 76ers are going to need all hands on deck in these final weeks of the season if they want good seeding in the playoffs, or in the play-in tournament if they happen to fall in those four spots.