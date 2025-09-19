The Wofford basketball team was at the forefront of a major story this week when it was revealed that six players on the team were found to be ineligible due to reportedly using a campus meal plan while living off of campus. In the initial report, it was said that the NCAA had a hand in the suspension of the Wofford players, with no shortage of opinion flaring up on social media.

But the NCAA responded to the allegations on Thursday refuting that they had anything to do with any suspensions at Wofford.

“This is not accurate, the NCAA did not suspend student-athletes at this school and did not take any action against any athletic department personnel at this school,” the NCAA posted via its PR account on social media.

The Wofford situation is the second in the past week regarding basketball players and potential violations. Last week, the NCAA revealed that an investigation was underway regarding six schools and potential gambling violations. Those six schools were Arizona State, North Carolina A&T, Mississippi Valley State, New Orleans and Eastern Michigan.

Article Continues Below

Prior to that,players from Fresno State and San Jose State were ruled permanently ineligible after it was found that they were partaking in gambling activities.

Regarding the situation at Wofford, the the initial report came from longtime college basketball analyst and insider Jeff Goodman who first linked the NCAA to the suspension of the six players who were using their meal plans while living off of campus.

Wofford head coach Dwight Perry was fired within the past week, although no reason for the firing was given at the time. With the timing of the suspension announcement, speculation rose that Perry’s release could have been related.

Perry was at the helm as head coach for the past three seasons. During that stretch, he led the Terriers to a 48-43 record. They made the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time in six years. Prior to becoming head coach, Perry was an assistant at Wofford from 2019-2022.