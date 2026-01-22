It's been a great season for Nebraska basketball, as they have been rolling along this season, especially after the win vs. Minnesota. But there could be some obstacles ahead for the Cornhuskers, as a Braden Frager ankle injury could sideline the key player for a while, according to Hail Varsity.

“NEWS: Braden Frager will miss some time with an ankle sprain, Fred Hoiberg confirms. The injury is not season-ending, with a plan for an X-Ray tomorrow,” Hail Varsity wrote on X.

Frager had been having a good season, averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 53.7% from the floor, including 37.3% from beyond the arc. Notably, he has been one of the key players for Nebraska basketball and a big reason why they have played so well. Nebraska basketball is currently one of the best teams in college basketball, with a 19-0 record. Now, they must survive this injury.

The seventh-ranked Nebraska basketball program had another solid win against Minnesota. After taking a 41-28 halftime lead, they held on to win 76-66. Pryce Sandfort led the way with 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting, including 4 of 7 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Sam Hoiberg was solid with 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Rienk Mast added 12 points, while Jamarques Lawrence had 11.

Frager made his only shot attempt before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Prior to this game, he had collected back-to-back games of 20-or-more points. While this ankle injury is not expected to be season-ending, it may still keep Frager out for a while. The hope is that he can return before the NCAA Tournament begins.