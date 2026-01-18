According to Fred Hoiberg, the second coming of Dennis Rodman is on his Nebraska basketball team. It is not Rienk Mast or Berke Buyuktuncel, but rather his son, Huskers point guard Sam Hoiberg.

Hoiberg does not actually see his son like Rodman, but he admires the way he attacks the glass as a six-foot guard and secures loose balls. The 53-year-old coach believes that Sam is one of the team's biggest keys to success thus far.

“If I'm not mistaken, he's our leading defensive rebounder to this point in the season,” Hoiberg said, via Hail Varsity. “He just finds a way going in there. If he was 6-8, he'd be Dennis Rodman. I'm kidding, but he just has a way on not only rebounds but loose balls. He's one of the top guys in the league. I think before the game, he was the leading steals guy in the Big Ten. He just finds a way to make an impact, even though he's not the biggest guy out there.”

“If he was 6’8” he’d be Dennis Rodman.” 🤣 Sam Hoiberg led the Huskers with a team-high seven rebounds against Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/Sesu8XsUk7 — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) January 18, 2026

Despite often being the shortest player in Nebraska's rotation, Sam Hoiberg has led the team in rebounding in four of its first 18 games, including three of its last six. Fred Hoiberg's praise came after his son recorded a team-high seven rebounds in a 77-58 win over Northwestern.

Following Nebraska's win over Northwestern, Sam Hoiberg is second in the Big Ten with 2.0 steals per game. Only four guards in the conference — Cade Tyson, Eric Daley Jr., Bruce Thornton and Keaton Wagler — average more than his 5.0 rebounds per game.

Hoiberg's defensive tenacity has been a big part of Nebraska's 18-0 start to the 2025-2026 season. He has frequently frustrated and harassed opposing ballhandlers to control the pace and complexity of each game.