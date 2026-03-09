As Robert Saleh steps into his new role as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, all eyes will be on quarterback Cam Ward. But if anything were to happen to their starter, the Titans want to ensure they have a proper backup QB plan in place.

Tennessee has signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The financial terms of his agreement are not yet known.

Trubisky spent the 2025 season with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in four games. However, he hasn't started a game since 2023. Trubisky does come to Tennessee with 82 NFL games and 57 starts under his belt. So while there may not be a lot of recent history, the quarterback at least understands the assignment if he is forced to start a game.

Alongside the Bills, Trubisky has spent time with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers over his nine-year NFL tenure. Overall, he holds a 31-26 record and has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 13,028 yards, 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. He's even added 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Now in Tennessee, Trubisky seems likely to supplant Will Levis as Ward's backup. It seems unlikely they'd give a QB a two-year deal if they were preparing to have him battle for the role. Regardless, Levis' future with the team now seems rocky at best.

When the words quarterback and Titans are used in the same sentence though, the focal point is Ward. How he does under center will dictate how far Tennessee goes. If an injury does pop up though, Trubisky is now here to man the ship when called on.