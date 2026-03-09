With March 9 now here, NFL players can verbally commit to a team during free agency and then sign the contract on March 11, the beginning of the new season. The next 48 hours will essentially be a legal tampering period.

The Chicago Bears made a significant signing on Monday by agreeing on a deal with Super Bowl Champion Coby Bryant. Bryant spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, being a major part of that secondary. He has 227 career tackles (153 solo) with two sacks, seven forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and 17 pass deflections in his career. All seven of his interceptions have come in the last two seasons, turning him into one of the best safeties in the league.

The Bears' defense led the league in forced turnovers last season, so they are going to be even better in that area in 2026.

According to Jordan Schultz, the deal is for three years for roughly $40 million. Bryant and Kevin Byard III will form one of the best safety duos in the league. With Jaquan Brisker a free agent, the Bears decided to go with the Super Bowl champion to give them the experience they need to help get them back on a playoff run.

The Bears recently signed linebacker D'Marco Jackson after releasing Tramaine Edmunds last week. Offensively, the Bears also traded for former New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury. So, this team now has two players who played in the Super Bowl in February, helping give it more experience.

