Concerns are growing in Baltimore after tight end Isaiah Likely provided a vague outlook on his future with the Ravens.

In a recent interview on the “Up and Adams Show,” Likely emphasized the importance of prioritizing his family and personal career goals as he approaches free agency.

He mentioned that while the door is open for a return and praised his experience playing with Lamar Jackson, his statement that he has demonstrated enough ability to “help out any quarterback” in “any situation” has left fans eagerly hoping for his return on social media.

Meanwhile, the focus in Baltimore has shifted to bolstering the offensive line, as the Ravens have agreed to terms with guard John Simpson on a three-year, $30 million deal.

Mike Garafolo reported on Twitter that this reunion brings back a familiar face to stabilize an offensive line that faced significant questions heading into the offseason.

This $30 million investment secures a veteran protector for Lamar Jackson, arriving at a bittersweet moment for fans as the reality of potentially losing a dynamic player like Likely becomes more imminent.

General Manager Eric DeCosta is clearly prioritizing the core of the offense, even if it means allowing a top-tier playmaker to explore the open market.

This high-stakes reunion and all other league-wide transactions are being closely monitored by ClutchPoints in our 2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker, which provides live updates on every signing and rumor across the league.