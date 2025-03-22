The 10-seed New Mexico Lobos stunned the 7-seed Marquette Golden Eagles on Friday, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Richard Pitino knows why they were able to pull off the upset.

New Mexico did a solid job at limiting Marquette's offense throughout the game on Friday. They held them to 41% shooting from the field and 58% from the free-throw line. They also beat them on the glass, outrebounding them 34-25.

Pitino reflected on the victory after the game with CBS Sports' insider Jon Rothstein. He pointed out what makes the Lobos stand out with their ability to take down the Golden Eagles.

“We've got great chemistry. We've done it all year with defense… Our role guys are really starting to step up,” Pitino said.

pic.twitter.com/CaTcf082qO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Richard Pitino, New Mexico

It's a significant win for Richard Pitino and the New Mexico Lobos. It marks the program's first victory in the NCAA Tournament since 2012, looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Lobos. Donovan Dent led the way with numbers of 21 points, six assists and three rebounds. He shot 7-of-17 from the field and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Nelly Junior Joseph came next with 19 points and seven rebounds, Tru Washington put up 12 points and six rebounds, while CJ Noland provided 11 points.

New Mexico improved to a 27-7 overall record, having gone 17-3 in Mountain West Play. They average 81.2 points on 45.9% shooting from the field and 34.7% from downtown. As a result, they take down opponents by a margin of 10.5 points per game.

The 10-seed Lobos will prepare for their next matchup in the second round. They face the 2-seed Michigan State Spartans on March 23 at 8:40 p.m. ET.