One final game can make anyone emotional, as was the case for Baylor basketball senior Norchad Omier. After Baylor basketball was eliminated by Duke, he left a phenomenal mark on the program.

He led the Big 12 in rebounds per game and brought a unique style to Waco. However, some journeys come to an end in college and don't go past it.

Regardless of what the future holds, Omier is eternally grateful to do what he has loved for so long.

“Basketball has changed my life, if I'm being honest,” Omier said, choking up. “Coming to Baylor was one of the best things I've ever done. I won't trade that for anything.

“The way the coaches care about you, the teammates. The way they make you grow spiritually, mentally, physically. Your relationship ability. I don't know if it's bad to be happy right now. But I'm glad I came to Baylor and met these amazing people.”

Even in his one year, the impact a university and a program can have on someone is truly life-changing. After all, Omier previously played at Arkansas State, and then Miami (FL) under head coach Jim Larrañaga.

Still, his vulnerability and transparency with Baylor basketball is something plenty of people will look to.

Norchad Omier had a fantastic Baylor basketball career

Although it was one season, Omier's impact was felt everywhere. His physicality, poise, and experience were something that the Bears needed. It was also something freshman VJ Edgecombe leaned on.

However, it wasn't a done deal that the senior would be coming to Waco. Previously, Omier declared and withdrew from the NBA Draft after the 2022-23 season.

Regardless, he felt he made the right choice. Judging from his response about Baylor basketball, it's safe to say that he made the right decision.

After the Bears won the 2021 national championship, they haven't had that same sustained success. They've been contenders in the Big 12, but nothing has materialized outside of that.

Nonetheless, plenty of players in the tournament will give thanks to their universities and respective programs. One of the beauties of college is that they help boys become men.

They teach them valuable lessons to carry on later into life. For Omier, he talked about the spiritual, mental, and physical things he never knew beforehand.

Now, he'll have those in his repertoire, regardless if he goes to the NBA or not. While it's the final ride, it was one that Omier doesn't seem to have any regrets about.