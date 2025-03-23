Despite falling 82-69 to No. 4 seed Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Norfolk State women's basketball coach Larry Vickers left no doubt about how he views the Spartans program’s standing after Saturday’s performance.

The 13th-seeded Spartans jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and held a 32-30 advantage at halftime. They remained within striking distance early in the fourth quarter before Maryland pulled away. After the game, Vickers expressed frustration over how his team continues to be perceived, particularly when it comes to officiating.

“This group won 30 games this year, 27 games last year, 26 games the year before, and we still walk into these things having to get respect from the three people on the floor,” Vickers said, as reported by Noah Trister of the Associated Press. “I’m not going to complain about officiating. That’s not what I’m going to do. But when you all see these Spartan heads in your gym, I think we should get a little bit more respect than we get.”

Norfolk State was called for 21 fouls in the game compared to 12 for Maryland. The Terrapins went 23-for-25 from the free throw line, including a perfect 12-for-12 in the third quarter, when they scored 30 points to turn the game in their favor.

“I’m not saying that the officiating lost us that game,” Vickers said. “We fouled and we fouled and we fouled and we fouled. And we fouled jump shooters and we fouled jump shooters some more.”

Vickers also used the postgame moment to advocate for senior guard Diamond Johnson, who led the Spartans with 18 points. Johnson, a transfer from NC State and Rutgers, played a major role in Norfolk State’s 30-win season.

“I’ve watched her go from seventh in the first round, when she got to me, and drop and drop and drop and drop, and I don’t know why,” Vickers said. “She needs to be on every mid-major finalist list, every Dawn Staley award winner finalist list, every Nancy Lieberman finalist list. She’s super special.”

When Vickers was asked about his own coaching future, he declined to offer specifics after the game, however, it was announced Sunday that Vickers will be taking over as coach for the Auburn women's basketball program next season.