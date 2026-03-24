Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram was a last-minute scratch in their game against the Utah Jazz on Monday due to heel inflammation. But even without him, the Raptors claimed the easy win, 143-127, at Delta Center.

Ingram was originally part of the starting lineup against the Jazz, but just a few moments before tip-off, he was replaced by Ja'Kobe Walter. The Raptors later announced that Ingram would sit out the game.

After their victory, their fourth in six games, Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic was optimistic about Ingram's status, as shown in the video posted by Raptors reporter Omer Osman.

“It's really not a big concern over here. It just flared up. It's something that we are going to take a look at and see how he feels tomorrow. But I don't think it's going to be anything (serious),” said Rajakovic.

Darko is not too concerned with Brandon Ingram’s heel pain. https://t.co/PdsDilNS8M pic.twitter.com/gfD0a8GQX4 — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) March 24, 2026

The Raptors are fighting to solidify their spot in the playoffs, and they cannot afford to lose the 28-year-old Ingram, who has a long injury history.

Article Continues Below

With the win over Utah, they improved to 40-31, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has missed the playoffs for three straight years.

RJ Barrett stepped up in the absence of Ingram, scoring a team-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long distance.

Sandro Mamukelashvili also played solidly with 23 points, four rebounds, and five steals, while Walter and Scottie Barnes also reached the 20-point mark.

The Raptors were impressive with their accuracy, shooting 61% from the field, including 20-of-37 from rainbow country. They led by as much as 35 points.

They will return to action on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers.