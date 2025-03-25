The transfer portal in college basketball has been unhinged since opening on Monday, and within the first two days of it opening some stars around the country have surprisingly entered their names in the portal looking for new homes. On Tuesday, North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau hopped into the portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Many college basketball fans were very surprised at this move, as Cadeau was seemingly lined up for a bigger role next season after the departure of RJ Davis. Some even speculated that Cadeau is leaving to get more money from somewhere else.

Cadeau's mom, Michelle, didn't take kindly to those rumors, She immediately took to social media to shoot them down.

“For the record: Elliot hasn’t asked for anything,” Cadeau's mom wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “If it was for the money he wouldn’t have been at UNC in the first place. Whomever started that rumor has an agenda for sure.”

Interestingly, Cadeau had a pretty big role this season with the Tar Heels. He started all 37 games for North Carolina this season after making 32 starts as a freshman in 2023-24. He finished the season averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game, ranking second in the ACC in helpers.

Cadeau was a big part of a North Carolina team that just snuck into the NCAA Tournament before impressively blowing out San Diego State in the First Four. The Tar Heels' season came to an end in the Round of 64 against Ole Miss in a 71-64 loss.

In addition to Davis, North Carolina may also be losing star freshman Ian Jackson to the NBA. No decision has been made yet on Jackson's side, but he has a chance to be a first-round pick after finishing second on the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game.

Whichever team ends up with Cadeau will be getting an experienced point guard who played in plenty of big games at one of the most prestigious programs in the country. He is an elite distributor and still has plenty of scoring upside as he improves as a shooter.