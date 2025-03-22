North Carolina basketball was at the center of plenty of controversy on Selection Sunday after it was surprisingly included in the NCAA Tournament. Even though the Tar Heels proved a lot of those doubters wrong with a dominant 93-65 win over San Diego State in the First Four, Ole Miss ended North Carolina's season with a 71-64 win on Friday in Milwaukee.

This loss ended the career of legendary North Carolina guard RJ Davis, who will go down as one of the best players to put on a Tar Heel uniform in recent years. After the game, Seth Trimble, a junior guard who has played alongside Davis for three years, couldn't hold back the tears when talking about his teammate and friend.

Seth Trimble broke down talking about what he's learned from RJ Davis at @UNC_Basketball 🩵 Their bond goes beyond the court 🤞#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Z0d8nHuIFn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I've learned so much from RJ,” Trimble said after the North Carolina loss. “The second I stepped on campus, he was there. I asked him, ‘Can we work out in the summer?' I basically asked him, ‘Can I follow you, hey, can I do everything that you do?' I'm fortunate enough for him to an accept me and share all the knowledge that he's shared over the years. I've learned how to be a better leader, I've learned how to be a better basketball player. I've learned a lot from RJ. Real fortunate for it.”

Trimble has gotten better and better for North Carolina over the years and really evolved into a key player for Hubert Davis and company this season. He set career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game this season and finished as the team's third-leading scorer.

North Carolina came into this game against Ole Miss with a lot of momentum and was even favored at the opening tip, but fell into some old habits in the loss. The Tar Heels played a terrible first half, eventually falling behind by as many as 22 points before battling back in the second half.

RJ Davis made a layup plus the foul to cut the North Carolina deficit to just two with just over a minute to play, but a massive 3-pointer by Sean Pedulla immediately after that swung the momentum back in the Rebels' favor and put the game away for good.

Davis is now out of eligibility and the responsibility will fall much more on Trimble next season to get North Carolina basketball back into title contention. Based on this press conference, it looks like Davis has given him all of the knowledge that he needs.